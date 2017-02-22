McLennan’s Bogues grabs another conference honor

McLennan’s guard and Killeen native Shannon Bogues earned the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Week honor for Feb. 12-18 after an outstanding performance in the Highlanders’ come-from-behind 84-78 victory over Hill College last Wednesday. The 6-2 guard had 26 points shooting 66.7 percent from the field, 50 percent from 3-point range and a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line. This is the fifth honor for Bogues this season and the 12th time a Highlander has been selected.



McLennan continues conference play tonight hosting Collin. Women’s action gets underway at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.