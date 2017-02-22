Silo District trolley sees thousands of riders

Nearly 85,000 people have used the Silo District Trolley since it launched in July.

The trolley started in July to help with parking congestion around the Magnolia Market.

According to Carla Pendergraft, Director of Marketing for the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau, the route was expanded a few months ago to include 11th Street near the Balcones Distillery. The route gives riders a short tour of downtown Waco.

"We wanted to find a way for visitors to park around the city because it was getting a little congested around Magnolia if you recall," Pendergraft said. "We also wanted to get them out to see some of the other attractions, restaurants and places around town. I think it's been really successful,"

According to the Waco Convention and Visitors Bureau, nearly 22,000 people visit Magnolia Market each week. Pendergraft said they see more people use the trolley on Saturdays.

"It's interesting because a lot of people get on the trolley at Magnolia so one of the things we want to see is the Magnolia visitor get out to Waco," Pendergraft said.

Lisa and Ernie Moxey from St. Louis, Missouri, did just that on Wednesday. They paid for parking near Magnolia and took the trolley around Waco to shop at other places after visiting Magnolia.

"It was great. Driver gave a little tour as he gave a little route and made few stops and decided to stop here and do a little shopping," Ernie Moxey said.

Lisa said the trolley gave them a good first look at what Waco has to offer.

"It's a good service for the community," Lisa Moxey said. "We love Waco. First time here and I'm assuming it's always gorgeous like this."

Pendergraft said full trolleys and parking congestion is a good thing for the community.

"We hope we get more congested so our parking lots will be something [the visitors] need. You know, it used to be that there was no parking problem downtown. Now there's a little bit of congestion. That's a good thing because now we're getting more and more visitors.," Pendergraft said.

You can track the trolley at http://www.silotrolley.com

