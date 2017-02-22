Sheriff: High school teacher arrested for inappropriate conduct with juvenile

A high school teacher was arrested in connection to an investigation where a juvenile made allegations of inappropriate conduct.

The victim is a 15-year-old boy that did not attend Somerville High School.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, two felony arrest warrants for issued for Mike Christopher Vela, 28.

Vela serves as a teacher and coach at Somerville High School.

The school released a statement in regards to Vela's arrest.

This afternoon, February 21, 2017, one of our educators, Mike Vela, was arrested at the Somerville High School by Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The charges as communicated by law enforcement are inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Somerville ISD is cooperating fully with the law enforcement and will release information as it is released to us. The safety and security of our students is our number one priority. We will continue to investigate this matter on our end and ask that you share with law enforcement and/or with Mr. Camarillo any suspicions/incidents that you are aware of related to this matter.

Vela was charged with online solicitation of a minor and sexual assault of a child. He is currently being held in the Washington County jail and his bond is set at $500,000.

