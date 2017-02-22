Fort Hood tweets out 'There is NO ACTIVE SHOOTER on Fort Hood' after false reports

Fort Hood officials tweeted out there is NOT an active shooter on Fort Hood.

NO ACTIVE SHOOTER ON FORT HOOD: The Directorate of Emergency Services is investigating the report. There is NO ACTIVE SHOOTER on Fort Hood. — Fort Hood (@forthood) February 22, 2017

News Channel 25 has received multiple calls about reports of an active shooter, but Fort Hood said it was a false report. There is no active shooter.

The Directorate of Emergency Services is investigating the false report.

