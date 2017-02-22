TSTC hosts science fair

Texas State Technical College played host to the Central Texas Regional Science Fair on Wednesday.
More than 150 local students participated in the fair, bringing their exhibits covering a wide variety of scientific topics - from medical science to bio-engineering and social sciences.
Each student was judged, and the best exhibitions were given special recognition. The top three in each division, junior and senior, will be given the opportunity to compete at the state, national, and even international level.
Linda Morris, Co-Director of the fair said that she hopes the experience will lead to a lifelong love of science and technology in the students.
