Fort Hood soldier dies in training accident

Fort Hood officials said Pvt. Michael Garcia died Feb. 17 from injuries suffered during a vehicle training accident at Fort Irwin in California. Garcia, from North Carolina, was 29 years old.

Garcia entered active-duty military service in March 2016 as an indirect fire infantryman.

He was assigned to 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas, since July 2016.

Garcia's awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation by Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.

