United Way of Central Texas is helping the community with their taxes for their annual Vita Program.

Vita also known as the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program kicked off earlier this month to help prep Central Texans with their taxes.The program is free and available to people who make $50,000 or less, have disabilities, those who are elderly or a limited English speaking tax payer.

Volunteers at the site in Belton included students from the University Mary Hardin-Baylor. Vicky Johnson is the site coordinator in Belton at First Baptist church and says that they are just happy to serve the community.

"We love to help the community," Johnson said. "I feel like it not only helps the community but it can also help the students learn how to interact with people and also make relationships with each other."

The program requires you to make an appointment and will continue up until April 15th.

For more information on qualifications and site locations click here.

