No. 24 Baylor Softball Faces McNeese State in Midweek Doubleheader

No. 25/24 Baylor softball (7-3) is prepped for a midweek doubleheader with the McNeese State Cowgirls (5-6), facing MSU twice on Wednesday, Feb. 22, starting at 4 p.m. at Getterman Stadium.

The Lady Bears are coming off of a tournament title in the Getterman Classic, with BU going 4-1 on the weekend.

The Cowgirls enter Wednesday’s contests on a two-game losing skid, falling to South Alabama and Murray State to close out a 2-2 weekend in the South Alabama Mardi Gras Invitational in Mobile, Ala.

BU and MSU opened the 2016 season with a three-game series in Waco, with Baylor taking bookend wins over the Cowgirls, including a walk-off win in the season opener.

Both of Wednesday evening’s games will be televised on FOX Sports Southwest, with the Voice of the Bears, John Morris, and former Lady Bear, Kaitlin Thumann, providing commentary on the broadcast.

For these and all other home games this season, a live audio and video stream will be available for subscribers on BaylorBears.com/allaccess. Dan Ingham and former Lady Bear and current team chaplain, Katherine Johnson, will be on the call.