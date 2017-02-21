Baby and woman found dead in Killeen home

Killeen Police are investigating after someone found a baby and a woman unresponsive in a Killeen home Tuesday.

Police said around 6:30 p.m. the person, whom they did not name, discovered the 36-year-old woman and the infant in a home on the 2400 block of Lavender Lane.

They said Justice of the Peace Bill Cook pronounced the woman dead at 7:18 p.m. and the baby dead a minute later. He then ordered an autopsy to find out the cause of death.

Those are the only details police will give News Channel 25 at this time. They would not say if the infant and woman were related and did not identify the two. They also did not say how old the infant was.

