The City of Killeen continues with Clean '17 program

The City of Killeen is trying on getting cleaner and started working on Zone 2 of its Clean '17 program. The program kicked last month off and is set up to beautify the community by concentrating on code enforcement efforts.

The city is divided into nine different zones and officers will spend 30 days patrolling each area and looking for violations.

Code Enforcement Supervisor Robert Henning says that their main goal is to educate the community.

"It's a wonderful feeling to be able to give back to the community and allow people to understand how they can make their community better by understanding the codes," Henning said.

Some common violations that residents aren't aware of are trash, junk vehicles, and high grass. Henning says that by them taking the time to educate residents, they will be able to keep Killeen clean.

"A lot of times, they don't even know that their properties are in violation," Henning said. "With zones, we have a lot of officers out there to answer questions because we know residents will need to be informed."

To learn more about the program and to see what zone your neighborhood is assigned to

