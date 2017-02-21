Mexia police looking for man who stole chainsaw - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Mexia police looking for man who stole chainsaw

The Mexia Police Department said they are looking for a man who stole a chainsaw from Walmart Tuesday morning.

The suspect left in a dark-colored four door car.

If you have any information on the incident, please contact Mexia Police at 254-562-4150.

