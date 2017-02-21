Girl arrested for attacking her father with a knife

College Station Police are investigating a verbal argument that turned into a knife attack.

Officers responded to a report of a civil disturbance in the 2500 block of Dartmouth Street yesterday around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they learned that a juvenile female and her father got into an argument.

The female allegedly became upset with her father and retrieved a serrated kitchen knife, showed him the knife, and began to move towards him threateningly.

The male was able to restrain his daughter, but not before he received abrasions, as he pinned the knife against himself to keep from being stabbed.

The female was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The suspect will not be identified, due to her being a juvenile.

This case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.