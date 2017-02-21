Man who died in Tuesday's shooting identified

Killeen Police say the man who was shot overnight has died after being airlifted to the hospital. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Quentin Hill.

Officers responded to the Bridgewater Retreat apartment complex in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue around midnight.

When they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Hill was immediately flown to Baylor Scott & White Hospital, where he later died from his injuries just after 2:30 a.m.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this homicide to call crime stoppers.

