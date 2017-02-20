Award-winning director creates 'I Pee With LGBT' ad against TX bathroom bill

The ACLU of Texas and non-profit Legacy Community Health worked with Academy Award-nominated director Richard Linklater to create an ad that criticizes the proposed Texas transgender bathroom bill.

The bill is similar to the bills passed in North Carolina and Indiana. The bill is known as Senate Bill 6.

The bathroom bill would allow private businesses to ban people from using the bathroom that matches their gender identity. Even if your city has an ordinance protecting the LGBT community, private businesses would be able to enforce their own bathroom policies.

The bill proposed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick would also force people in government buildings, including schools, to use the bathroom that corresponds with their biological sex.

The ad is titled, “Taking a Seat, Making a Stand.”

In the ad, one man says there is one way to stop the bill. The next man finishes his thought by saying, “You’ve got to roll up your sleeves. Pull down your pants. And pee with LGBT.”

Linklater is a native Texan known for his Oscar-winning film, Boyhood.

He also directed Bernie, Bad News Bears, School of Rock, and Dazed and Confused.

Within the past month, the NFL and the NBA have warned Texas that it will be overlooked for future events if the bill is passed.

The NBA recently relocated the All-Star Game from Charlotte to New Orleans in response to North Carolina’s version of the bill. The NCAA also moved several events out of North Carolina.

Governor Abbott responded to the NFL by saying they need “to concentrate on playing football and get the heck out of politics.”

