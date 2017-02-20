New app launched in response to boom in visitors

Waco had more than a million visitors within the last twelve months, so the city's convention center decided to launch an app to help folks know what's happening in the city.

According to city data, the number of people who visited Waco went from more than 660,000 to 1.9 million in a year's time. The big boom in visitors is why the Waco Convention and Visitor's Bureau decided to launch the Waco Texas Mobile Town Guide app.

The town guide is supposed to be a how-to guide on happening things around the city. Carla Pendergraft with the bureau said it's a great tool for both visitors, and those who already live in Waco.

"I think even Wacoans can use this app," Pendergraft said. "We hope that we can get them to visit other attractions -- that's the point of this app," she added.

Pendergraft said the app got more than 500 downloads in one week, and that she hopes people realize how it differs from other travel apps.

"There's a big difference between Yelp and Yahoo Listings, and all of those, and this app -- and that's that this is updated," Pendergraft said. She added that they work to update the app regularly so that changes in the area get put into the app.

Here's what the convention center said the app offers:

local deals and specials

information on local businesses and organizations

recent news and happenings

upcoming events

photos and videos from around town

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.