Waco police looking for robbery suspects

Waco police are looking for two suspects who robbed the One Stop Shop at 1900 JJ Felewellen in Waco.

Police said two suspects entered the store before 10 p.m. on Sunday night. One of the suspects was armed and demanded cash.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away. They were last seen running towards Calumet.

Police said no one was injured during the robbery, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.