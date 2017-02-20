Waco police investigate smoke shop robbery

Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a Waco smoke shop Sunday night.

Officers say they responded to a robbery call from the One Stop Smoke Shop located at 1900 J.J. Flewellen Rd just before 10 p.m.

They say two disguised black males walked into the shop and demanded money. One suspect who had his face covered with a bandana threatened the cashier with a pistol while the other suspect, wearing a mask and red toboggan, acted as a lookout.

Police said the two escaped on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers have collected evidence and video footage of the incident and are continuing their investigation.

