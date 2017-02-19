Baylor Men’s Golf Wins The All-American, Dossey Medalist

Baylor men’s golf shot a final round 4-under-par 284 on Sunday to win The All-American Intercollegiate, presented by Coca-Cola, at Golf Club of Houston. The Bears finished at 28-under 836, five strokes in front of No. 1-ranked Vanderbilt.

Freshman Cooper Dossey shot even-par 72 in the final round to finish at 10-under 206 and claim his career-first medalist honor by three strokes over a 96-player field. Dossey is the third Baylor player to win an individual title this season, as teammates Braden Bailey and Matthew Perrine shared medalist honors at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate in October. Baylor also won the team title at Royal Oaks, and combined with the title at The All-American, BU has won consecutive tournaments for the first time since September 2008.

Bailey tied for second place at 7-under 209 after a final round of 1-under 71, and Perrine tied for seventh place at 4-under 212 following his final round of 3-under 69. Garrett May shot 4-over 76 and tied for 13th place at 3-under 213, and Hunter Shattuck carded a final round even-par 72 to tie for 46th place at 4-over 220. Nick Thornton, who was playing as an individual, shot 1-over 73 and finished tied for 37th place at 3-over 219.

Baylor (-28) claimed head-to-head wins over No. 1 Vanderbilt (-23), Houston (-12), No. 39 South Carolina (-5), No. 21 Auburn (-2), Rice (+1), Southeastern Louisiana (+3), McNeese State (+4), UTSA (+5), Charlotte (+9), Louisiana Tech (+14), SMU (+14), Wisconsin (+16), Sam Houston State (+19), Lamar (+25), New Mexico State (+26), Samford (+37) and Houston Baptist (+47). BU’s second round of 20-under 268 was eight strokes better than any round score in the 18-team field during the tournament.