No. 4/4 WBB Battles Texas Monday

Baylor women’s golf saw its run end in the 2017 NCAA Championships match play quarterfinals, as the Lady Bears fell 3-2 to No. 1-ranked Stanford on Tuesday morning at Rich Harvest Farms.More >>
Baylor baseball garnered a league-high 15 end-of-season Big 12 Conference honors, including Steve Rodriguez being named Big 12 Coach of the Year and Montana Parsons earning Co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.More >>
Baylor women’s tennis senior and Big 12 Conference automatic qualifier Blair Shankle begins 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Singles Championship play at 8 a.m. (CT) on Wednesday, May 24, at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga.More >>
The Texas Sports Hall of Fame announced today that the organization will be recognized on the floor of both the House and Senate Thursday, May 25th.More >>
