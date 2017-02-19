Boil water notice issued for part of Temple

The City of Temple issued a boil water notice for some residents Sunday afternoon.

The following areas are affected by the notice effective immediately:

Area north of Winchester Drive to Longhorn Trail

Area west of Mariam Drive to Arthur Road

Area south of Marlandwood Drive and Raleigh Drive

Area east of Calle Secoya

The city said residents should boil water used for drinking, cooking and ice-making prior to consumption to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and microbes. Water should also be brought to a vigorous boil for at least two minutes. Purchasing bottled water or obtaining water from another source is acceptable as well.

Water system officials will release an update when the boil water notice is over.

