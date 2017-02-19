Three counties under Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

CENTRAL TEXAS, TX (KXXV) -

Three counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight.

Those counties include:

  • Mills
  • Hamilton
  • San Saba

Large hail and high winds are possible as storms move in tonight.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

