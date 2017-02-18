No. 23 Baylor Softball Downs Lamar, 5

No. 23/24 Baylor softball (6-2) ran out to a 5-3 win over Lamar (2-6) on the third day of the weekend’s Getterman Classic on Saturday morning at Getterman Stadium.

Kelsee Selman (4-1) notched another win for the Lady Bears in the circle, with Shelby McGlaun (1) picking up her first collegiate save for BU.

McGlaun took the start, with Selman taking over in relief to start the third inning.

Selman worked a scoreless 4.0 frames, striking out two and allowing just one hit.

After Kendall Potts came out in relief to try to finish off the seventh, a two-run rally for the Cardinals brought McGlaun back in to close it out, earning the freshman her first save.

For the BU offense, after Lamar took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second, the bats attacked back in the bottom of the third.

Selman led off with a single, with Jessie Scroggins singling into right field and advancing to second on the throw in to third, trying unsuccessfully to catch Selman’s pinch runner Riley Browder.

Kyla Walker drew a hit-by-pitch to load the bases, bringing McGlaun to the plate.

The freshman helped her own cause, roping a single to the wall in center, scoring both Scroggins and Browder.

With a double-steal called for McGlaun and Walker, a throwing error by the LU catcher scored Walker, giving BU the 3-1 advantage.

Keeping the runs coming in the home half of the fifth, Scroggins legged out an infield single, advancing to second and then third on back-to-back ground outs.

With two away, Shelby Friudenberg drilled a double into left center, scoring Scroggins and putting BU up, 4-1.

Adding insurance in the bottom of the sixth, Lindsey Cargill took a bunt single, advancing to second on an LU throwing error.

After stealing third, a ball four pitch to Taylor Ellis ended with a pickoff attempt by the LU catcher thrown into left field, easily scoring Cargill to push the BU lead to 5-1.

Despite a late rally from the Cardinals, the Lady Bears closed out the 5-3 win, improving to 3-0 in the Getterman Classic.

HIGHLIGHTS

Jessie Scroggins finished with a 2-for-4 night at the plate, her third multi-hit game of the season, while also accounting for two of Baylor’s runs and making a spectacular diving catch in center field.

Maddison Kettler extended a team season-high on-base and hitting streak, pushing her total in both categories to six games.

STAT OF THE DAY

.097 – the ERA for Kelsee Selman through 21.2 innings pitched, allowing just four hits and three runs while striking out 17 in six appearances and three starts this season.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Lady Bears close out play in the Getterman Classic on Sunday, Feb. 19, facing North Texas at 11 a.m. and UTSA at 1 p.m.