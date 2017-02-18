Baylor Men’s Golf Leads by 12 Strokes at The All-American

Baylor men’s golf shot its best-ever team round on a par-72 course with a 20-under-par 268 in Saturday’s second round at The All-American Intercollegiate, presented by Coca-Cola. The Bears have a two-round total of 24-under 552, giving them a 12-shot lead entering Sunday’s final round.

The Bears counted a 7-under 65 from Garrett May, scores of 6-under 66 from Braden Bailey and Cooper Dossey, and a 1-under 71 from Matthew Perrine. Hunter Shattuck’s even-par 72 did not count toward the team score, but those five players combined to make 28 birdies in the round.

Baylor leads the 18-team field that includes No. 1 Vanderbilt (-12), No. 21 Auburn (-3) and No. 39 South Carolina (-2). BU is also in front of Houston (-6), Rice (-3), McNeese State (E), Southeastern Louisiana (E), Louisiana Tech (+6), UTSA (+8), SMU (+9), Lamar (+9), Charlotte (+11), Wisconsin (+11), Sam Houston State (+17), New Mexico State (+17), Samford (+19) and Houston Baptist (+21).

BU players have claimed the top three spots in the individual standings. Dossey leads the 96-player field by three strokes at 10-under-par 134. May is in second place at 7-under 137, and his second-round 65 tied the sixth-best score in program history. Bailey is third at 6-under 138, Perrine is tied for 15th at 1-under 143 and Shattuck is tied for 55th at 4-over 148. Nick Thornton, who is playing as an individual, shot 4-over 76 on Saturday and is tied for 45th place at 2-over 146.

HIGHLIGHTS

Baylor’s team score of 268 on Saturday was the best round on a par-72 course in program history. It was Baylor’s first-ever round of 20-under-par.

Garrett May’s 7-under 65 tied the sixth-best round in program history.

Baylor leads the 18-team field with 45 birdies, six more than any other team.

Baylor leads the field in par-4 scoring at 11-under 3.89 and par-5 scoring at 13-under 4.68.

May leads the 96-player field in par-4 scoring at 6-under 3.70, while Cooper Dossey ranks second at 5-under 3.75.

Bailey leads the field in par-5 scoring at 6-under 4.25, while Dossey is tied for third at 4-under 4.50.

Four players in the field are tied for the tournament lead with 11 birdies, and three of those players are from Baylor – May, Bailey and Dossey.

Nick Thornton and Matthew Perrine have made seven birdies apiece, while Hunter Shattuck has made five birdies.

Bailey played a clean round with six birdies and 12 pars.

May sank nine birdies, including four birdies over his final seven holes.

Dossey made seven birdies, including four birdies over his final seven holes.

Bailey, Dossey and May all made birdies on the 460-yard, par-4 18th hole, which was the round’s toughest hole at +0.36.

STAT OF THE DAY

268 – Saturday’s team score of 268 tied the fourth-best round in program history and was the Bears’ best-ever round on a par-72 course. The Bears also set a program record at 20-under-par in the round.



WHAT'S NEXT

Baylor players will be in the final group teeing off from No. 1 on Sunday and will be paired with golfers from Vanderbilt and Houston. Shattuck is up first at 9:28 a.m. CT, and he’ll be followed in eight-minute intervals by Perrine, Bailey, May and Dossey, respectively. Thornton tees off at 8 a.m. in a group with individuals from Auburn and Houston. Live scoring is available on www.golfstat.com