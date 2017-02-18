Rape escape class taught to CTX women

There are three responses you have in a dangerous event: fight, flight or freeze. One Central Texas woman wants to solve the latter.

Rape can occur when victims feel defenseless.

Andrea Forte teaches a rape escape class to help women feel confident if they face such a dangerous situation.

Her women-only classes walk participants through ways to get out of the worst position possible.

She said she started teaching for her sake and for others.

"I have young children. I actually have young girls, and I don't want them to grow up and be a victim. One-in-four are a victim, and I have two. I don't want mine to be victims," Rape Escape instructor Andrea Forte said.

Forte said it is important for women to know how to get out of scary situations without a weapon to protect them because sometimes, it's too late.

"All women should know how to defend themselves above and beyond tools that they can use. They need to know how to use their own bodies and their own abilities," Forte added.

While there are many reasons to take a self-defense class, one woman said she was scared before she took the class.

"The reason I started the class was because there was people being attacked in our community, and I didn't want to feel like I was afraid to go out," America Basilio, a Rape Escape participant, said.

Basilio added she has a new found confidence after attending the classes and she recommends them to all women.

"It can happen at any time, so if you're in it or you see it happening, you can help someone. And it's about empowerment...getting out if you need to get out or doing what's right when you see it happening," Basilio said.

