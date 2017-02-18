Mulkey A Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Finalist - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Mulkey A Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Finalist

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Seventeenth-year Baylor women’s basketball head coach Kim Mulkey is one of four Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame women’s committee finalists, the organization announced on NBATV Saturday morning. Members of the 2017 Class will be announced at the 2017 Women’s Final Four in Dallas, Texas.

Mulkey, who was nominated as both a player at Louisiana Tech and as a coach, advances to the final ballot with her impressive coaching resume. A member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame (2000), CoSIDA Academic All-America Hall of Fame (2003), Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame (2007) and Texas Sports Hall of Fame (2009), Mulkey has guided Baylor to national championships in 2005 and 2012 and a Big 12 record 15 league titles, including the last six Big 12 regular season and tournament titles in a row.

Mulkey earned WBCA, Naismith, Associated Press and USBWA National Coach of the Year recognition in 2012 and USBWA National Coach of the Year honors in 2011. She is a five-time Big 12 Coach of the Year.

The Hammond, La., native is the only basketball coach to win a national championship as a head coach, as an assistant coach and as a player. Amidst her 17th season at Baylor, she has amassed a school record 497-94 mark (.841). She has led the Lady Bears to 15 NCAA Tournament appearances, 17 20-win seasons, seven 30-win campaigns and a perfect 40-0 season in 2011-12.

Mulkey’s .841 win percentage as a head coach is second nationally among active Division I coaches. She ranks fourth all-time in win percentage.

Also included on the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame women’s committee list are Rebecca Lobo (player), Muffet McGraw (coach) and Wayland Baptist University (team).  For more information on the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, visit www.hoophall.com.

