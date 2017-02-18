Rockdale woman killed in rollover wreck

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a wreck that left a Rockdale woman dead.

It happened about 5:10 p.m. Friday on FM 908 in a construction zone near Rockdale.

DPS spokesperson Sgt. David Roberts said 19-year-old Patricia Thrasher was driving north when she lost control of her car in a curve and rolled over.

Thrasher died at the scene.

Roberts said Thrasher was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

No one else was hurt.

