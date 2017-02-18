Man who died after being trapped under boat identified

The Killeen Police Department is investigating after officers found a man trapped under a boat and trailer Friday afternoon. The man died at the scene.

He has been identified as 53-year-old Darin Winder of Killeen.

They found the man in the driveway of a home on Minthorn Drive and Turtle Creek Drive just after 6:10 p.m.

Winder was unresponsive when officers arrived.

Emergency responders performed CPR, but they were unable to revive him, according to police.

No autopsy was ordered.

The case is under investigation.

