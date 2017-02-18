Baylor Men’s Golf in Second at The All-American

Baylor men’s golf is in second place after the first day of play at The All-American Intercollegiate at Golf Club of Houston. The Bears shot 4-under 284, placing them five strokes back of Houston (-9).

BU was one of only six teams in the 18-team field to complete their entire first rounds on Friday. A weather delay of two hours and 33 minutes left 12 teams still on the course when play was suspended at 6:15 p.m. CT. Those teams will resume their first rounds at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and the second round has been pushed back to 9:45 a.m.

Freshman Cooper Dossey made four birdies and 14 pars on his way to a 4-under-par 68 to tie for the lead in the 96-player field. Junior Matthew Perrine and sophomores Braden Bailey and Garrett May are tied for 18th place at even-par 72, and senior Hunter Shattuck is tied for 72nd place at 4-over 76. Junior Nick Thornton, who is playing as an individual, is tied for seventh place at shooting 2-under 70.

Baylor (-4; F) trails only Houston (-9; 15-18). The Bears are in front of SMU (-2; 9-15), Charlotte (E; 9-15), No. 21 Auburn (E; 15-18), No. 1 Vanderbilt (E; F), No. 39 South Carolina (+1; 15-18), Rice (+2; F), McNeese State (+5; 9-15), Louisiana Tech (+6; 9-14), Southeastern Louisiana (+6; 15-18), New Mexico State (+6; 15-18), UTSA (+7; 15-18), Lamar (+9; F), Samford (+10; 9-14), Houston Baptist (+11; 9-14), Wisconsin (+11; F) and Sam Houston State (+16; F).

HIGHLIGHTS

Baylor made 17 birdies on the day, second-most behind the 19 made by Houston.

Baylor ranks second in par-5 scoring at 4-under 4.80 and tied for third in par-4 scoring at even-par 4.00.

Braden Bailey is tied for the tournament lead in par-5 scoring at 3-under 4.25 and in birdies with five.

Cooper Dossey is tied for second in par-4 scoring at 3-under 3.70 and tied for ninth in par-3 scoring at even-par 3.00.

Garrett May and Dossey are tied for fifth in the 96-player field with 14 pars made.

Nick Thornton, Matthew Perrine and Dossey are tied for third with four birdies made.

Perrine was one of only four players to birdie the 175-yard, par-3 seventh hole.

Thornton made three birdies and five pars over his final eight holes to finish at 2-under 70 – it was his third round this season at par or better.

Dossey had his seventh round of par or better this season, all of which have come in his last 10 rounds played.

Bailey notched his team-leading eighth round of par or better out of 13 total rounds.

Perrine had his seventh round of par or better and May recorded his fifth.

STAT OF THE DAY

5 – five Baylor players shot par or better in the first round, including Cooper Dossey’s 4-under 68, which tied UTSA’s Bryce Alley for the tournament lead.

WHAT'S NEXT

Baylor’s second round pairings and tee times will be determined after the remaining teams complete the first rounds, beginning at 7:30 a.m. CT Saturday. The second round is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m.. Live scoring is available on www.golfstat.com.