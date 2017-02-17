Baylor Baseball Series vs. Niagara Changed to Saturday Doubleheader Finale

Due to an inclement Sunday weather forecast, Baylor baseball will play a doubleheader on Saturday vs. Niagara to finish the season-opening series. First game will start as normally scheduled at 2:05 p.m. CT and the series finale will start approximately one hour after the first game is done.

The teams were originally scheduled to play Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Fans can use a Saturday Baylor men’s or women’s basketball ticket to get into either baseball doubleheader game for free.