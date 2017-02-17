Baylor’s DMR Crew Treks To Alex Wilson Invitational - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor’s DMR Crew Treks To Alex Wilson Invitational

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

In an effort to keep its women’s distance medley relay qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships, Baylor's track and field team will have five runners travel to the Alex Wilson Invitational in Notre Dame, Ind., Saturday.

The projected relay team of Alison Andrews-Paul, Kiana Hawn, Aaliyah Miller and Maggie Montoya will look to better their season-best mark of 11:12.39, which currently ranks 10th nationally.

Only the top 12 relay times in the country qualify for the national meet and it is unlikely BU’s current season best, which the aforementioned quartet ran at the Rod McCravy Memorial in January, would remain among the top-12 over the next two weeks of competition.

The distance medley relay race is slated to be run at 10:45 a.m. CT Saturday. In 2015, BU's DMR crew set the school record at the Alex Wilson Invitational with a time of 10:58.52.

Meanwhile following the distance medley relay, Hawn will race individually in the 400 meters at 1 p.m. CT.

Hawn’s season-best time of 54.34 was run at the McCravy meet, but she has a career-best indoor mark of 54.13 and will to lower that to get into the top-16 times, which qualify for the NCAA meet.

Freshman Gabby Satterlee will serve as an alternate for the DMR crew.

Following the Notre Dame action, Baylor will travel to the Big 12 Indoor Championship, Feb. 26-27, in Ames, Iowa.

