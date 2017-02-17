Man arrested for DWI after car crash

Fall County Officials said that a drunk driver was involved in an accident in front of Rosebud-Lott High School in Travis around 10 a.m. on Friday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety worked the crash.

No one was injured. The car that was hit in the crash was parked, and the driver was at a yard sale.

25-year-old Andrew Woods was arrested and charged with DWI and possession of a controlled substance.

Woods is in the Fall County Jail.

