UMHB 3rd in Golfweek Division III Top 25 Poll

SOFTBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS 6A Midway vs. Plano East – Game 1: Midway 7, Plano East 13; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield; Game 3 (if needed): 1 p.m. Saturday at Mansfield 4A Robinson vs. La Grange — Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday at Georgetown; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if needed): 11 a.m. Saturday at Georgetown Lorena vs. Salado — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at UMHB 3A Little River Academy vs. West — Game 1: West 4, Academy 3; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Waco...More >>
SOFTBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS 6A Midway vs. Plano East – Game 1: Midway 7, Plano East 13; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield; Game 3 (if needed): 1 p.m. Saturday at Mansfield 4A Robinson vs. La Grange — Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday at Georgetown; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if needed): 11 a.m. Saturday at Georgetown Lorena vs. Salado — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at UMHB 3A Little River Academy vs. West — Game 1: West 4, Academy 3; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Waco...More >>
The Texas A&M Aggies enter the 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament (May 23-28) in Hoover, Alabama as the No. 7 seed, drawing Missouri as their first round opponent.More >>
The Texas A&M Aggies enter the 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament (May 23-28) in Hoover, Alabama as the No. 7 seed, drawing Missouri as their first round opponent.More >>
The Texas A&M softball team scored three runs in its final two at bats to defeat the Texas State Bobcats, 3-1, Saturday at the Aggie Softball Complex.More >>
The Texas A&M softball team scored three runs in its final two at bats to defeat the Texas State Bobcats, 3-1, Saturday at the Aggie Softball Complex.More >>