UMHB 3rd in Golfweek Division III Top 25 Poll

BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s golf team opened the spring where it finished the fall, ranked #3 in the nation in the Bushnell Golfweek NCAA Division III Coaches' Top 25 Poll. The UMHB men totaled 439 points in balloting of 19 head coaches from across the country rank #3 for the third consecutive poll. Huntingdon College held down the top spot in this week’s poll with 19 first-place votes and 475 total points. The Cru is joined in the top 10 by two other American Southwest Conference programs. U.T.-Tyler is once again ranked 2nd with 440 total points, just one point ahead of UMHB. Concordia Texas is tied for eighth place with Saint John’s (MN) with 318 points. Schreiner University and LeTourneau University are also receiving votes to put five Texas programs as receiving mention in this week’s poll. The UMHB men are also ranked #2 nationally in the Golfstat adjusted scoring rankings.

“We're pleased to enter the spring ranked so highly by both the coaches and Golfstat,” Cru head coach Jordan Cox said. “We have high expectations going into the spring semester and look forward to carrying in the momentum we gained in the fall. We can’t wait to get the tournament schedule going.”

The UMHB men will open the spring schedule with the Linda Lowery Invitational in Austin. That tournament will be played at River Place Golf Course on February 27th and 28th and is hosted by Concordia Texas.  

    Sunday, May 21 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-22 01:44:55 GMT
    Sunday, May 21 2017 9:42 PM EDT2017-05-22 01:42:41 GMT
    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:12:33 GMT

