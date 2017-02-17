Two vehicle crash sends two people to the hospital

Troy police said a two vehicle accident involving a motorcycle near MM 310 on I-35 sent two people to the hospital.

A pickup truck was headed northbound on I-35 when it was rear-ended by a motorcycle. The 47-year-old cyclist suffered a head injury and other significant injuries. He was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The 57-year-old pickup driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Baylor Scott and White.

The accident happened at 1:45 p.m. on Friday.

TXDOT said the scene is now clear, but traffic is still slow. Traffic was backed up for three hours.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.