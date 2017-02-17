Board of Regents adopts governance changes in first meeting of year

In the first quarterly meeting of the year, the Baylor Board of Regents adopted new bylaws submitted by the Governance Review Task Force.

The new bylaws include increasing diversity among the regents, providing voting privileges to a second-term student regent and being more transparent with the public about the board operations and decision.

The Governance Task Force provided the recommendations last month after a six-week review.

The recommendations grant voting rights to regents from the Baylor Bear Foundation and "B" Association.

The Board of Regents also launched a website after the task force recommendation.

Board of Regents Chair Ron Murff said the board discussed the search for a new university president, but finalists have not been selected yet.

This is the first time the board posts the meeting's agenda online.

Back in January, the Bears for Leadership Reform put out a governance reform plan.

They asked the board of regents to publish their meeting dates, agendas, and minutes online because they felt the board wasn't being transparent enough.

Bears for Leadership Reform President John Eddie Williams expressed his disappointment in the board's decision on Friday.

“We are deeply disappointed that the Baylor Board of Regents did not adopt more comprehensive reforms. These changes are baby steps, not the real reform the Baylor Family wants or deserves from its leadership in response to this crisis," Williams said in a statement. "We are 18 months into this tragic crisis and there seems to be no end in sight. It’s clear that failed leadership was at the root of this tragedy. This vote is sadly just a continuation of failed leadership."

