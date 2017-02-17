Central Texas woman starts a positive movement in the community

If you see a woman holding a sign with positive words around central Texas give her a wave, she's probably there to lighten your day.

Ashley Booker said she not only teaches her kids to speak positivity but she's hitting the streets in the community to remind others to do the same.

Booker is a mom of two, a veteran, and now runs a daycare.

She said due to all the crime and negativity in the Killeen community, she thought it would be a good idea to hold up positive signs to spread a good message.

She created I stand for positivity about two weeks ago, and she said she’s already seen the positive affects it's had the community.

“I just wanted to give something positive back. These kids come to me every day with so many issues and it starts with us. People are being moved by this thing and I'm just here to serve,” Booker said.

Every day, she picks a different location to stand for 1 to 2 hours while waving at the oncoming traffic - holding a sign that reads, "Be kind, you are brave, you are brilliant, you are worth it, and smile."

Booker said she hopes other people start to develop this same method of positivity in hopes of making the communities better.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.