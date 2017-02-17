WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Police looking for help in identifying robbery suspect

WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE IN VIDEO

Waco Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an aggravated robbery case.

The robbery happened on Feb. 2 at the store on 1724 Richter.

Police are hoping someone will be able to identify his voice.

If you know who this person is please contact Waco Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357 or Det. C Price at 254-750-7615 and reference Case #17-2170.

