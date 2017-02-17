Temple police investigating robbery at food mart

The Temple Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Central Food Mart on 3rd St. in Temple.

Police said that two suspects had entered the store and displayed a handgun, demanding money.

The suspects reportedly fled westbound on Thompson in a small silver four door car. Officers were told the clerk was armed and was attempting to chase the suspects.

The victim told police he thought he recognized one of the suspects, and that he frequents the store often.

Officers located the suspect at Waymon Manor and said he was cooperative.

The suspect was taken in for a positive I.D., however the victim could not say for sure he was the suspect.

