Suspect arrested in connection with 2014 murder

A suspect is in custody in connection to the 2014 murder of a Temple man.

24-year-old Leray Dontral Wheelock is in the Bell County jail after being arrested for aggravated assault on Monday.

On Wednesday, Wheelock was charged with murder in the 2014 death of Damon Johnson.

According to police, Wheelock and another man were seen running from the 1100 block of South Terrace Street on December 4, 2014.

When officers arrived they found Johnson laying near a house.

Johnson had been shot once in the chest, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the arrest of a second suspect is pending.

