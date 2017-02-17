City of Copperas Cove to go under stage 4 emergency water conservation

The City of Copperas Cove announced they will be entering stage 4 emergency water conservation due to the Texas Department of Transportation’s FM 116 Road Widening Project. The city will be relocating utilities for the project.

The city said the 18-inch water transmission line will be taken out of service for relocation from Feb. 27 through March 2.

The city previously entered stage 4 conservation in June 2016. The city said that during this four day period, the water restrictions will be strictly enforced.

The city gave a few highlights of the restrictions:

Residents must use water resources sparingly for matters such as personal consumption and hygiene

Irrigation of landscaped area is absolutely prohibited, unless reclaimed water is used

Use of water to wash any motor or other vehicles is absolutely prohibited

All restaurants are prohibited from serving water to patrons except upon request

Washing down of any sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots and other hard surfaces is prohibited

The city said if you violate the restrictions, you may be issued a citation by a city of Copperas Cove employee for a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of $100-$1,000.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.