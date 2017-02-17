Waco ISD names new head football coach at University High School

Waco ISD announced the new head football coach for University High School.

Rodney Smith, who graduated from University, went on to play at Baylor and then the NFL, will be the new head football coach for the Trojans.

He’s in his sixth year as head coach of the University High School basketball team, which is ranked first in the state in the 5A ranks.

"What a blessing to be able to be a grad of University High and come back and have the number one team in the state and then get the opportunity to be the head football coach at your alma mater!" Smith said.

Waco ISD said Smith was a two-sport high school all-star in the 1990s in both football and basketball at University. He earned the Super Centex Athlete of the year award in 1994 and all-state honors as a defensive back.

Smith went on to play both sports at Baylor and was named one of the top five safeties in the nation his senior year.

Smith also played for the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL before returning to coach in 2000 at University High School.

