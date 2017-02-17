Suspect shot by employee at a smoke shop during robbery released from hospital

The suspect shot during an attempted robbery has been released from the hospital and transported to jail.

Waco police say 20-year-old Cedric Brown entered the Shisha smoke shop on the 600 block of North Valley Mills shortly after midnight.

Police say Brown was threatening customers and employees while demanding cash, which prompted one employee of the smoke shop to shoot Brown at least twice.

Responding officers found Brown lying on the floor with gunshot wounds to the leg and shoulder.

Brown was arrested on a theft charge out of Temple, but additional charges are pending from this incident.

A stolen gun was recovered at the scene, and no one else was hurt.

Brown was transported to the county jail and charged with aggravated robbery and theft.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.