Texas A&M Women's Basketball Falls 67-63 At LSU

No. 23 Texas A&M had chances on two late possessions, but fell 67-63 to LSU in a women’s basketball game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

“We just didn't get the job done tonight,” said Texas A&M head coach Gary Blair. “I told the team before the game that this game was going to come down to the last minute, like so many other of our conference games.”

“I thought we were doing a good job when we were coming back in the second half, but we made a lot of uncharacteristic bad turnovers,” added Blair.

Neither team led by more than seven points during the game, but the Lady Tigers (18-8, 7-6 SEC) led heading into the game’s final minute. The Aggies (19-7, 9-4 SEC) had a chance to erase a 1-point deficit with 43.2 to play but turned the ball over. After LSU hit a free throw on the other end, the Aggies again had a chance to tie with 23.4 to play, but the Texas A&M shot bounced off the rim.

Khaalia Hillsman led the Aggies with 24 points and after going 12-of-17 from the field. She was joined in double-figures by Taylor Cooper, who scored 12 points.

Curtyce Knox added 10 assists.

The Aggies return home on Sunday, February 19 to host No. 3 Mississippi State at 4 p.m. on SEC Network.