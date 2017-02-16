No. 23 Baylor Softball Opens Getterman Classic with Win

No. 23/24 Baylor softball (4-2) used a combined shutout and 13-strikeout effort from the BU pitching staff to open the 16th annual Getterman Classic with a 5-0 win over UTSA (1-3) on Thursday evening at Getterman Stadium.

Kelsee Selman (2-1) pitched a solid 5.0 innings of work for the Lady Bears, striking out 10 and allowing just one hit and no runs. The double-digit strikeout effort was the first in her time at Baylor and the third 10+ strikeout outing of her collegiate career.

Gia Rodoni took over after a lead-off walk in the top of the sixth, striking out two in the inning and three overall.

The two pitchers combined to allow just two hits, striking out 13 in the combined shutout effort.

The Baylor offense took a quick start in the bottom of the first, with Shelby McGlaun driving a single to centerfield, scoring both Kyla Walker and Jessie Scroggins before the Roadrunners could record an out.

Ari Hawkins crushed a two-run home run to dead centerfield, scoring McGlaun to put the Lady Bears in front, 4-0, at the end of the first frame.

Adding an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, Sydney Christensen drove a sac fly to left field, deep enough to score Maddison Kettler from third, giving BU the 5-0 advantage to ice the win.

HIGHLIGHTS

Kyla Walker continued driving the ball at an unreal clip, posting a 3-for-3 day at the plate and improving her batting average on the season to .588.

Kelsee Selman’s 10 strikeouts are the most by a Baylor pitcher this season, with the 13 total strikeouts by the BU pitching staff also setting a new team season high.

Ari Hawkins slugged her second home run of the season, already just three off of her single-season career high.

STAT OF THE DAY

10 – the number of hits by the Baylor lineup, with five of those coming from Walker (3-for-3) and Cargill (2-for-3).

TOP QUOTES

“I challenged the girls to come out and throw a punch early, and we did. I was certainly happy with the first inning and the pitching performance, but I kind of challenged them to keep the pedal down next time. That was probably the only negative. Had quality at bats, but there just wasn’t the intensity and sense of urgency I’d like us to get comfortable with.” – Baylor head coach Glenn Moore

“It was huge. I mean, to start off and send a message to a team in the first inning – that just shows what our team is about. We strive to do that every inning. There were a lot of zeros like coach said in our meeting, but I just believe that starting off strong and carrying that out throughout the game is big, huge for us.” – Baylor second baseman Ari Hawkins

WHAT’S NEXT

The Lady Bears continue play in the Getterman Classic, playing Grand Canyon on Friday, Feb. 17, at 5:30 p.m.