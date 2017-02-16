2 WBB Players Earn Academic All-Big 12 Honors

Sophomore Beatrice Mompremier and junior Kristy Wallace represent the Baylor women’s basketball program as second team Academic All-Big 12 honorees, the league office announced Thursday afternoon.

Wallace, a health, kinesiology and leisure studies major, is recognized for the second time, as she was named first team Academic All-Big 12 as a sophomore in 2016, while Mompremier, a business major, picked up her first career academic award from the conference.

To qualify for second team honors, student-athletes must maintain a GPA between 3.00 and 3.19 and participate in 60 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first academic year at their respective institutions.

Altogether, 51 student-athletes were named to the 2017 Academic All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Team, with 35 first team and 16 second team honorees. First team members boast GPAs of 3.20 or higher, five of which own 4.0 GPAs.