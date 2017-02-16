2 WBB Players Earn Academic All-Big 12 Honors - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

2 WBB Players Earn Academic All-Big 12 Honors

SPORTS-Baylor Basketball2 SPORTS-Baylor Basketball2
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Sophomore Beatrice Mompremier and junior Kristy Wallace represent the Baylor women’s basketball program as second team Academic All-Big 12 honorees, the league office announced Thursday afternoon.

Wallace, a health, kinesiology and leisure studies major, is recognized for the second time, as she was named first team Academic All-Big 12 as a sophomore in 2016, while Mompremier, a business major, picked up her first career academic award from the conference.

To qualify for second team honors, student-athletes must maintain a GPA between 3.00 and 3.19 and participate in 60 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first academic year at their respective institutions.

Altogether, 51 student-athletes were named to the 2017 Academic All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball Team, with 35 first team and 16 second team honorees. First team members boast GPAs of 3.20 or higher, five of which own 4.0 GPAs.

  • High School softball & baseball playoff scoreboard

    High School softball & baseball playoff scoreboard

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:12 PM EDT2017-05-21 03:12:33 GMT

    SOFTBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS 6A Midway vs. Plano East – Game 1: Midway 7, Plano East 13; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield; Game 3 (if needed): 1 p.m. Saturday at Mansfield 4A Robinson vs. La Grange — Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday at Georgetown; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if needed): 11 a.m. Saturday at Georgetown Lorena vs. Salado — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at UMHB 3A Little River Academy vs. West — Game 1: West 4, Academy 3; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Waco...

    More >>

    SOFTBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS 6A Midway vs. Plano East – Game 1: Midway 7, Plano East 13; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield; Game 3 (if needed): 1 p.m. Saturday at Mansfield 4A Robinson vs. La Grange — Game 1: 6 p.m. Friday at Georgetown; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if needed): 11 a.m. Saturday at Georgetown Lorena vs. Salado — Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at UMHB 3A Little River Academy vs. West — Game 1: West 4, Academy 3; Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at Waco...

    More >>

  • Aggies Open SEC Tournament Play vs. Missouri on Tuesday

    Aggies Open SEC Tournament Play vs. Missouri on Tuesday

    Saturday, May 20 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-05-21 02:36:25 GMT

    The Texas A&M Aggies enter the 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament (May 23-28) in Hoover, Alabama as the No. 7 seed, drawing Missouri as their first round opponent.

    More >>

    The Texas A&M Aggies enter the 2017 SEC Baseball Tournament (May 23-28) in Hoover, Alabama as the No. 7 seed, drawing Missouri as their first round opponent.

    More >>

  • Texas A&M Rallies to Defeat Texas State, 3-1

    Texas A&M Rallies to Defeat Texas State, 3-1

    Saturday, May 20 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-05-21 02:32:33 GMT

    The Texas A&M softball team scored three runs in its final two at bats to defeat the Texas State Bobcats, 3-1, Saturday at the Aggie Softball Complex.

    More >>

    The Texas A&M softball team scored three runs in its final two at bats to defeat the Texas State Bobcats, 3-1, Saturday at the Aggie Softball Complex.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly