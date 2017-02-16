Baylor Football Finalizes Coaching Staff

Baylor head football coach Matt Rhule completed his inaugural staff by announcing the official titles of his nine assistants on Thursday.

“I am excited to get our coaches in place and begin building for the 2017 season,” Rhule said. “This staff is full of experienced, talented coaches who will develop our young men to be the best that they can be in the classroom, on the football field and in the community.”

The first-year head coach previously hired eight of his nine full-time assistants and filled out that staff with the hiring of Glenn Thomas as BU’s quarterbacks coach recently.

Here is Rhule’s initial staff with assigned positions…



Phil Snow - Defensive Coordinator

Matt Lubick - Co-Offensive Coordinator (Wide Receivers)

Jeff Nixon - Co-Offensive Coordinator (Running Backs)

Francis Brown - Assistant Head Coach (Defensive Backs)

George DeLeone - Assistant Coach (Offensive Line)

Joey McGuire - Assistant Coach (Tight Ends)

Elijah Robinson - Assistant Coach (Defensive Line)

Mike Siravo - Assistant Coach (Linebackers/Recruiting Coordinator)

Glenn Thomas - Assistant Coach (Quarterbacks)

In total, Rhule’s first staff has a combined 146 years of collegiate coaching experience, 33 years of coaching in the state of Texas and 27 years of NFL coaching experience.

Thomas, who spent the previous two seasons as Rhule’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Temple University, brings to Waco seven years of NFL coaching experience and 11 years of coaching in the state of Texas.

In two years at TU, one as quarterbacks coach and the second as offensive coordinator, Thomas helped the Owls win 20 games and capture the 2016 American Athletic Conference title. Under Thomas’ direction last season, the offensive production increased 46.9 yards per contest (from 366.7 to 413.6) and 2.6 points per game (from 29.8 to 32.4). In his first season at Temple, Thomas mentored junior QB P.J. Walker as he threw for 3,295 yards and 22 touchdowns on 230-of-395 passing.



Prior to his arrival at Temple, Thomas spent three seasons as an NFL quarterbacks coach with the Atlanta Falcons, after serving four seasons as the team’s offensive assistant. During his tenure in Atlanta, Thomas guided QB Matt Ryan to seasons in which he threw for more than 4,500 yards and 26 touchdowns, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2013 and 2015. It was under Thomas that Ryan set then-career and franchise single-season highs in passing yards (4,719), touchdown passes (32) and completion percentage (68.6) in 2012.



From 2001-07, Thomas was on the staff at Midwestern State in Wichita Falls, Texas. As a graduate assistant coaching wide receivers from 2001-04, the Mustangs won the Lone Star North Division Championship in his first season. Thomas oversaw the school’s passing game and quarterbacks in the 2004 campaign, and helped guide MSU to its first NCAA playoff appearance in school history while recording an 8-3 record.



Thomas transformed Midwestern State’s offense into a powerhouse while serving as offensive coordinator from 2005-07. In 2007, his offense led the entire NCAA in total offense (550.0 yards per game) and rushing yards per game (317.0).



In the collegiate offseason, Thomas worked at the professional level with the Baltimore Ravens. He was responsible for working with wide receivers (2002-03, ’05) and also assisted with Baltimore’s quarterbacks.



After earning his Bachelor’s degree from Texas Tech in 1998, Thomas began his coaching career as a student assistant at his alma mater from 1998-2001. He went on to receive a Master’s degree in education from Midwestern State in 2004.



A native of Eastland, Texas, Thomas and his wife, Felicia, have two sons, Hayden and Dylan.

Previously announced support staff hires include Shawn Bell (Offensive Analyst), Evan Cooper (Director of Player Personnel) and David Wetzel (Associate AD for High School Relations).