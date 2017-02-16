Family reunites with their loved one after fifth deployment overseas

Katie and Jacob Belonge have been together since they were 13 and after getting married in the middle of his first deployment, the military has been their life ever since.

"He turned 21 in Afghanistan so its been busy. Its been a busy nine years." Katie said.

For the past six months, Jacob's been deployed in Afghanistan.

"I can't wait to see you. I am excited to give you a big kiss." Katie said. "We're so excited. We have been counting down the days."

Today was the day Jacob came home.

It's not the first time Jacob has been away from Katie and their three children, but it could be the last.

"This was his fifth time overseas so this is our fifth homecoming." Katie said. "He has made the decision that he wants to get out of the military. He's been in nine years at this point."

Katie says she is ready to have her husband home full time.

