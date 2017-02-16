New play area that benefits child development coming to Temple

A new play area is coming to Central Texas - and it will help with child development.

Little Land Play Gym was developed by a pediatric occupational therapist in Austin and provides a unique play experience for children.

Arthur and Cassie Wadford are opening a play area in Temple later this year.

The activities, equipment, and programs at the play area are selected due to its impact on "gross motor, fine motor or sensory processing development."

"Art and Cassie are bringing a much-needed indoor, safe and developmental play facility to their community in Temple," said co founder and CEO Ernie Beltz Jr.

The franchise expects to expand in Central Texas and in the country this year.

