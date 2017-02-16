Several vehicles damaged at CTX high school - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Several vehicles damaged at CTX high school

HARKER HEIGHTS, TX (KXXV) -

Several vehicles were damaged in an accident at Harker Heights High School.

According to Killeen ISD, the incident happened at 3 p.m. in the student parking lot of Harker Heights HS. 

The district says that no one was hurt. Killeen ISD Police Department is investigating the incident.

