Man found guilty of aggravated sexual assault of 12-year-old

A man was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault on Thursday.

According to the Coryell County District Attorney's Office, Ricky Wayne Layfield, 50, was found guilty of first-degree aggravated sexual assault.

A woman contacted the Coryell County Sheriff's Department on May 23, 2013 and told them that her 12-year-old daughter told her that Layfield had sexually assaulted her at her home on the 3400 block of R. 318 in Gatesville.

Layfield was the woman's boyfriend at the time.

The jury found Layfield guilty. Sentencing is scheduled for March 31.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.