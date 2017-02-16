Woman who died in major I-35 accident identified as author Golden Parsons

One person is dead after a four vehicle accident that shut down northbound Interstate 35. Waco Police said the woman who died was 75-year-old Golden Parsons.

Parsons is a published author who has written four full length novels, four novellas, and a woman’s bible study.

Parsons was sitting in the back of a white sedan that was heavily damaged. Police do not know what caused the accident at this time.

According to Waco PD, three vehicles and a semi-truck were involved in the accident.

The accident happened at 3:40 p.m. Police were working a wreck on southbound when the accident happened.

Four other people were taken to Hillcrest with injuries.

Waco Police said that many of the follow up crashes were due to careless driving by on-lookers. Officers reported people slowing their vehicles to inappropriate speeds with the specific intent to take cellphone videos and photographs.

Sgt. Patrick Swanton said that there is no doubt that this careless driving led to some of the additional accidents and possibly the death of our victim.

Traffic was diverted at 7th & 8th Street. The accident shut down that area of I-35 for six hours.

Waco police said they worked at least five crashes Thursday afternoon starting about 3:00 p.m. to around 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.